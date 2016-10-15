Open PRS election allows young leaders to move up hierarchy – Masing

KUCHING: The decision by PRS to allow major posts to be challenged after 12 years of limited contest is not meant to settle bad blood within the party, but to give the opportunity for the younger leaders to rise to the top.

Deputy Chief Minister and PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing has acknowledged that the party leadership is ‘ageing’ and as such, it is time for the young leaders to go up the hierarchy.

“Election is a natural progression of democratic practices in PRS. Members must be allowed to have their say on who should be their leaders after 12 years of limited contest.

“Leaders in PRS are getting on with age and the young want to have their say. If not now, when should the leadership changes in PRS take place? This (contesting for some leadership posts) will a chance for them to move up the hierarchy,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, stressed that the dynamic of modern politics would require changes; otherwise, the party would become irrelevant and this would result in young members walking out.

“I am confident that PRS, as a party, is mature enough to withstand the impact of a family ‘fight’, as the contestants are political veterans who know what political contests are all about.”

Masing, who has defended his post uncontested, took the opportunity to caution members not to be distracted by outside forces who had ill wishes.

PRS will hold its 14th triennial delegates conference (TDC) in Bintulu this Oct 21 to 23. The party is known for its strict disciplines, especially the taboo of challenging their superiors.

In this TDC, however, PRS vice president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum will be challenging deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, who is also Minister in Prime Minister’s Department.

Additionally, five vice-presidential and 15 supreme council membership posts will also be up for contest.

Rumour has it that in view of Masing and Entulu not seeing eye to eye on certain matters, the coming party election serves as a way to oust the former from his post.

Meanwhile, Salang when contacted said following his nomination, he would follow through the democratic process of party election out of respect for those who had picked him.

“I did not ask to be nominated but since I have been nominated and am eligible for the election, I will exercise my right to contest,” he said.

Salang, who had turned down the re-appointment of a deputy ministerial post after having defended the Julau parliamentary constituency in the 2013 election, said he had been content being PRS vice-president.

“To me, the outcome of the contest is not important. If I win, it means there are members in the party who want me to be the deputy president. If I lose, it means they don’t want me for that post.”

Salang said if he were to win in the party election, he would want to be a good deputy and give his best support to Masing.