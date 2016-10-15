PKR Sarawak remains intact, says Puncak Borneo chief

KUCHING: A member of state PKR leadership council has affirmed that he would only jump ship should those in the party’s top leadership do so.

According to Willie Mongin, as of now the state PKR remains very much intact, active and functioning as usual.

He made these remarks in response to a report by The Borneo Post about the rumour of three PKR assemblymen – state PKR chairman Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan), deputy chairman See Chee How (Batu Lintang) and vice-chairman Ali Biju (Krian) – leaving the Peninsular Malaysia-based party to join a local party Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Willie, who is PKR Puncak Borneo chairman, said he was surprised to hear the rumour as just last week ago, they had a meeting with their national leaders where all who were present said they would stay put in PKR.

“Of course, as a party and persons that always put priority on the people’s interest and feeling, we would try to consider any possibility should the need arise but at the moment, I have yet not hear anything about any of our assemblymen leaving the party, so I can say that we are still intact,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Willie said unless an individual had decided to make his own mind, the decision to leave PKR and join other party had never been discussed at the state leadership council level.

However, he also said the party could not stop anyone from leaving because as politicians, whatever that was good for the ‘rakyat’ (people) would be good for them as well.

“If that is what the electorate wants, then they (party members) may do it because at the end of the day, it’s the electorate who we are serving.

“For me, if the bridge is there and that is what the ‘rakyat’ want, I will cross it because it means that such channel would be better for them.”

However, Willie said should there be any decision to leave PKR and join other party en masse, it would only be made upon a collective discussion and decision by members of its leadership council.

He said for now, he would continue to move aggressively in Puncak Borneo in preparation for the next parliamentary election.

“I have been given the directive by both national and state leaders to start moving around across the constituency and I have been doing this every week.

“So far, I’m happy with the people’s response towards PKR,” he said.