Play to win — Rayong

KUCHING: Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa told Dayak women badminton enthusiasts to be more competitive when participating in local amateur tournaments.

Rayong said even if they are sporting and playing for the fun of it, they must be playing to win matches.

Playing for the prize monies may be the ultimate motivation but when you carry names of stakeholders like that of their clubs and sponsors, players must try as much as possible to be competitive, he said.

“Play to win. But in order to win, strategise your approaches. The team leader is tasked with responsibility to get the right combination of players for doubles and make sure you have good substitutes to replace key players,” he said after holding a meeting with Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Women team players here Friday.

Also present at the meeting were SDNU Youth chief Churchill Edward Drem and its Badminton Technical Unit advisor Petrus Ngalih Tingi as well as its women badminton team captain Jacqualin Jeinoster.

Rayong also commended SDNU for setting up a badminton unit complete with players and technical advisors to complement and support the holding of local tournaments for amateurs and enthusiasts on top of promoting healthy living and better social interaction among members of the society.

As an avid badminton player, he praised Persatuan Badminton Bumiputera Negeri Sarawak (PBBNS) for organising a tournament especially for women and he hoped the association would continue to hold many tournaments particularly in helping the state to unearth young talents for Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Rayong said he was happy that SDNU would include the age category for next year’s SDNU president Tan Sri Willian Mawan Cup in their effort to help Sarawak unearth and mould budding badminton players into medalists in the next Sukma.

Jacqualin said SDNU Women team will be represented by eight women of various races and religion. She thanked Rayong for sponsoring the team.

The PBBNS tournament for women will be held at Dewan Badminton PBBNS at Jalan Sultan Tengah, Petra Jaya from Nov 4 to 20.

It is open to all players born in Sarawak of Bumiputera status. For Sabahan and Peninsular Malaysian Bumiputeras to be qualified as participants, they must have resided in Sarawak for at least 90 days prior to the tournament date.

The champion team and first runner-up will bring home RM1,500 and RM900 respectively. The joint-third teams will share the RM400 prize money.

Entry forms are obtainable at PBBNS canteen and C.S Sports shop. Entries close at 5pm on Nov 2. A team captains meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Nov 3 at Dewan PBBNS.