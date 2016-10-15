Preschools asked to give teachers time to upgrade qualifications

MIRI: Preschools have been asked to give their teachers adequate time to upgrade their qualifications.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said this is in line with the Ministry of Education’s recommendations for preschool teachers to have at least a diploma.

“We have the manpower and experienced kindergarten teachers, although it has not yet reached the level of graduates. They have been given time to upgrade their qualifications,” she told a press conference on Wednesday.

“In order to produce quality human capital, the Ministry of Education wants to ensure that children aged five or six years are taught by graduates.”

She explained that preschool teachers who are not graduates but have experience in early childhood education will undergo the Graduate Programme.

Fatimah said the focus is now on equipping teachers in government preschools for those aged four and below.

“In the past it was mandatory for childcare providers to attend childcare courses and we also want to follow suit so that the government nursery teachers are among the graduates,” she said.

Minister of Education Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has said that all teachers working in childcare and preschools will need at least a diploma from 2020.