Public fully behind MACC on corruption scandal in Sabah – Salleh

KOTA KINABALU: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Malaysians, especially Sabahans, fully supported the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) action to expose the corruption and abuse of power scandal involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion in the state.

Congratulating the fine work done by the MACC, Salleh said that he hoped that all parties would provide full support to the commission to conduct its investigations without any interference.

“MACC is an independent body. So of course they (MACC) will handle the case professionally and we should respect it,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jambori di Udara Sedunia’ and ‘Jambori di Internet’ programmes, here today.

Salleh also urged all parties not to speculate about the case because it would only have adverse effects on the ongoing investigations by the MACC.

The MACC has arrested five people, including a director and a deputy director of a Sabah government department to assist the investigations.

MACC also seized cash amounting to RM114.5 million, jewellery worth RM3.64 million and 127 land grants estimated to be worth RM30 million, thus making it the biggest case in MACC’s history.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the 2017 Budget, Salleh said that he was confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has heard the requests of all parties, especially the public.

“I believe it (Budget 2017) will meet the needs of the people … because the budget is of course intended to ensure that our country continues to boost economic growth, besides the government always ensures it would benefit the people,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Salleh said the jamboree aim to expose the Scout movement on the importance and usage of radio communication technologies and the Internet.

“Via this programme, participants will call up their Scout friends either in or out of the country through radio telephony or Internet.

“Through such an initiative, it opens up new a field for the participants to explore, especially in the communication aspects through the Internet,” he said. – Bernama