‘Reconsider using Momogun’

PENAMPANG: An elder in the Kadazandusun society has called on the nine ethnic associations which refused to use the word ‘Momogun’, to reconsider their stand, all in the name of unity.

Cleftus Mojingol, who at one time was a long-serving president of the now defunct PASOK, said the nine must not lose sight of a potential greater unity under a Momogun umbrella.

“I respect the point of view by each of the ethnic groups to preserve their own ethnic identity but they also need to consider the most important matter and that is unity of our people.

“I suggest that the best solution is to have a collective name and at the same time retain the individualities of each and every ethnic group,” he said in a statement issued here yesterday.

Mojingol, 64, said while these ethnics could be identified as of the Momogun group just like the Iban, Orang Ulu and Bidayuh as Dayak in Sarawak, they could still fill in their respective ethnic name on official forms.

They could even write ‘Momogun Dusun’ or ‘Momogun Kadazan’ or ‘Momogun Rungus’ or Momogun Murut’ for that matter, he opined.

Mojingol also stressed the need for the community to be more open. He suggested that the Kadazandusun society in fact could have both ‘Momogun’ and retain their respective ethnic identities at the same time.

“I am gratetful that Datuk Henrynus Amin has persevered to fight for the unity of our people and I fully support him despite negative atitudes coming from other senior Sabahan leaders who are against the Momogun idea,” he added.