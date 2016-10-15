Rep worries about enrolment decline at primary schools

MARUDI: The obvious drop in the number of pupils enrolled in primary schools across the upper Baram is a daunting thought for Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

According to his observation over the past several years, the average enrolment rate of primary schools in the area was not less than 100 pupils but now, the level has plummeted to only 20 pupils especially at schools without hostels.

“If the number continues to drop, I simply have no idea as to how these primary schools would run. This is certainly what I don’t want to be happening to primary schools in Baram. Something has to be done,” he said in his opening remarks at the 31st Primary Schools Sports Council (MSSR) Central Zone Games 2016 at SK Long Laput in Baram yesterday.

The five-day sports event, which ends tomorrow, is hosting more than 500 pupils and teachers from primary schools across the central zone.

Stressing further, Dennis said everybody in Ulu Baram must take this matter seriously.

“We cannot leave this to fate – the worst thing is that some schools could face closure such as SK Long Liam. There are a number of primary schools across the upper Baram that have very, very low enrolment namely SK Long Atip, SK Long Ikang, SK Long Wat, SK Long Anap, SK Long Palai and SK Long Apu.”

Dennis believed that one of the ways to address the situation would be to equip more schools with hostels – be they within the schools or not far from them.

It was reported that rural primary school with boarding facilities have higher number of pupils than those without. Hostel-equipped SK Long Laput, for example, houses more than 100 pupils coming from the longhouses at Sungai Dua and Sri Kenawan.

“In fact, I have received requests from many local community leaders who want these schools to have boarding facilities.

“Additionally, measures to uplift the standard of living of the rural people must be further improved towards addressing mass rural urban migration. The rural people need to be exposed to economic opportunities and to realise this, we all must be ready to work together with the government to avoid the future of Ulu Baram from becoming uncertain,” he said.

On the lack of allocations from the Education Ministry for school activities such sports meets, Dennis believed that the school management and parents could find creative ways in raising funds for the purpose.

“Look at the situation positively. Work together to ensure that any undertaking would be a success,” he said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by political secretary to chief minister Temenggong Elizabeth Deng, Marudi District Council (MDC) chairman Charles Balan Seling, councillors Edward Mendai, Wan Kah and Rokimin Imah, SK Long Laput headmaster Hassan Seruji and the school’s parents-teachers association chairman Harold Usung Wan.