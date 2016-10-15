RM1 mln worth of goods seized from errant traders this year

SIBU: Consumer goods worth over RM1,067,700 were confiscated from traders here who flouted various trade regulations between January and Oct 13 this year.

Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism, Sibu branch chief Kasim Mana said his enforcement officers acted on 124 cases of traders flouting the law during the period.

The biggest seizures valued at RM968,162.45 came from four cases of non-compliance with the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Contravening Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 however recorded the most cases at 45 where the seizures amounted to a total of RM5,080.71

“This was followed by infringements against the Weight and Measure Act 1972 with 42 cases while the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 recorded 31 cases of non-compliance,” Kasim told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He added the value of goods confiscated from infringing the Weight and Measure Act 1972 and Trade Descriptions Act 2011 was RM8,460 and RM85,624.90 respectively.

As for Consumer Protection Act 1999, there were two cases recorded with seizures valued at RM436.80

Towards this end, he reminded consumers to always put on their thinking caps by being smart consumers – going for price comparison and going for the best deal.

Kasim also urged members of the public to be their eyes and ears to help keep unscrupulous traders at bay.

They can call the ministry office here at 084-329202 or 335622 should they spot a hike in the prices of essential items or unhealthy business practices.