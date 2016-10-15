Sarawakians have long wishlist for PM’s Budget 2017

KUCHING: Sarawakians have a long wishlist for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Finance Minister, who will be tabling Budget 2017 in Parliament this Oct 21.

What they are asking are not the ‘moon and the sky’, but basic infrastructure such as schools, clinics, roads, water and electricity supplies as well as telecommunications which are considered minor issues in Peninsular Malaysia.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said he wished that the federal government could provide roads to link arable land in the rural areas and build more telecommunication infrastructure to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“This will also enable rural schools to be linked to the outside world,” Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said when contacted Thursday.

He said the Internet was the cheapest means of promoting domestic products to the international community, adding that online applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram and WeChat were among the most effective and affordable ways of promoting the state’s tourism products to the outside world.

“However, for that to happen, we must first construct the necessary telecommunication infrastructure.”

Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman, said during his many visits to places of interest, he noticed that visitors often took pictures and immediately ‘WhatsApped’ them to their friends.

“Their friends will then WhatsApp their friends and the cycle continues with no cost to us. Methods of promotion have changed and unless we change, we will be left behind.”

Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also hoped that Najib could place more emphasis on infrastructure development that was still lacking in Sarawak such as schools, roads, clean water, electricity to rural and remote villages, public housing, rural clinics, roads, telecommunications especially in rural areas, and also youth development.

Abdul Karim, who is also Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports and Asajaya assemblyman, said after 53 years of independence through Malaysia, voices of unhappiness about Sarawak being neglected were still being heard.

“Therefore, before the voices get louder, we hope the prime minister and Putrajaya will address these issues soonest to make Malaysians in the Borneo states feel that they are as much Malaysians as Malaysians in other states.”