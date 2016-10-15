SIBU: Women and Family Development Council (MPWK) Sibu will be holding a seminar for women at Paramount Hotel here from 1pm to 5pm this Oct 23.

According to MPWK SIbu area chairperson Dato Janet Lau Ung Hie, the seminar is open to women from all walks of life.

Speaking at a press conference in her office here yesterday, she said the purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the important roles that women played in this ever-challenging environment.

“The event is for women who are in the workforce and are taking care of their families financially.

“By doing so, we hope to empower and uplift women in our community to better advance themselves in the workforce and also achieve economic self-sufficiency for the family.”

She said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairwoman Rogayah Jamain would be guest-of-honour at the event.

Those interested could obtain the registration form at 221A, Jalan Abang Haji Tun Openg, opposite Poslaju Building Sungai Merah.

Lau said MPWK Sibu would also hold a ‘Family Day for Women and Family’ at the 1Malaysia Cultural Village in Bukit Aup this Oct 30, from 8am to noon.

She invited the public, especially parents and their children, to join the event where various games would be held.

The event aims to foster relationships in families.

For further information, call 011-35209299 / 019-8585236.