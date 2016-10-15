Tropical storm, strong winds and rough seas expected

Latest News Nation 

KUALA LUMPUR: Typhoon Sarika was detected 1,248 km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah at 8pm tonight, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“Hurricane (Sarika) was detected at latitude 13.9 North, longitude 126 East with movement toward the west-northwest at slow speed,” according to a statement issued by the department tonight.

As such the department said southwesterly winds of 40-50km per hour with waves rising up to 3.5m were expected to occur over several areas in Malaysian waters from tomorrow until Oct 19.

“The areas involved are waters off Perlis, Kedah and Penang, Sarawak (Rejang, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri), Labuan and Sabah (Interior, West Coast, Kudat and Sandakan),” it said.

“The same situation is also expected to occur in the waters off Phuket, north Malacca Strait, Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang Reef South, Palawan and Sulu.

According to the department, significant high tides were also expected to occur in the waters off Perlis, Kedah and Penang, which would also expose these areas to a rise in sea water level.

“The strong winds and rough seas are dangerous to small boats or recreational activities and sea sports,” it said. – Bernama

