Two roads and bridge coming up in Sangan

TATAU: The federal government’s approval for the construction of two roads and a bridge at Sangan near here will surely accelerate the general development of the area.

The first project is a 1.4km, RM3.2 million road from Rumah Pagah to be built by Pelita Plantation. Construction work started end of 2013 and will be completed end of this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu said this at a press conference after he officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony of the road project yesterday.

“The road construction is generally handled by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the project’s approval is a clear sign that the government is fulfilling its promises to the people in rural areas,” he said.

The other road, connecting Merit junction and Rumah Ngidang for a distance of 4.3km to be built as a cost of RM8 million and a RM2.5 million bridge over Sungai Anap, are still in the tendering process.

He thus reminded the local people to continue supporting the BN government to ensure more development coming their way in the future.

Entulu, who is also Selangau MP, urged community leaders in Sangan and Tatau, who want to apply for projects worth more than half a million ringit to go direct to the relevant ministries in accordance with established procedures.

“Elected representatives can help to pass the application letters to the ministries or their agencies.

“For projects costing less than RM100,000, the letter can be passed to their assemblyman as they have the budget for such projects.

“What is important is that community leaders must understand the procedures and the right channel to go to so that their applications can be looked into immediately,” he said.

Pemanca Valerie Manyi, Penghulu Salang Anchok, other community leaders and the local business people were also present at the function.