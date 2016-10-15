UiTM students showcase arts at Reqaseni exhibition

KUCHING: Forty-nine final year students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak, Arts and Design Faculty are showcasing what they have learned over their last two-and-a-half years’ studies at the Reqaseni V.9 exhibition at Vivacity Megamall here.

The exhibition which include contemporary mural, art market, art talk, fashion show and artwork sales was launched by UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali yesterday.

“I am very intrigued by the theme ‘Metanoia’ which comes from the Greek word which means a journey which changes the mind, heart, self or way of life. This theme is very meaningful because students who have studied at UiTM with the main purpose of changing their minds towards success. Thus, it is very interesting if their experiences were expressed in their artwork,” said Prof Dr Jamil.

He added that holding such an exhibition was good for youths who wanted to expand their talents and interest in the field of arts.

“I hope these students’ efforts will not end here, but to go forth to the international level and set up businesses, especially online, because the arts field is now borderless due to ever-changing and fast technological advances,” he said.