Walkabout uncovers hidden gems in Jakar

SARIKEI: Jakar Bazaar, located about 12 km from here, has great potential to be developed into a tourism attraction.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Teng Ung Woo, during a recent walkabout around the quiet town, discovered many unique products he considered hidden jewels which, if fully exploited, could bring a fortune to local residents.

He cited the river running through the area made famous by its fresh king prawns and freshwater fish which several coffee shops dish out on the daily menu.

The town has a coffee-roasting factory which supplies fragrant freshly-grounded coffee powder to coffee shops in Jakar and Sarikei, he added.

Located not too far from the town are traditional longhouses like Rumah Nyuka in Ulu Sarikei and tourist spots like Pala Munsoh Waterfalls.

He believed that all these special features, if fully exploited, could boost the economic growth of the area.

Teng who inspected public infrastructure and facilities around the town found out many needed upgrading.

“The damaged and blocked drains need immediate repair and the cleanliness of streets have to be maintained so as not to drive away visitors to the town,” he said.

Jakar’s strategic location on the Pan Borneo Highway coupled with its unique menu contribute to make the town worth a stay for long distance travellers, he added.

Teng was accompanied on the visit by councillors Egong Undong, Kua Soon Lee, Liong Tak Leong and Kapitan Hoo Suok Ngo.