Wences: Tatana has not made a stand on use of ‘Momogun’

KOTA KINABALU: Persatuan Kebudayaan Tatana Sabah (Tatana) president Tan Sri Wences Angang has clarified that the association has not made a definite stand on the issue of the use of ‘momogun’ as a generic term for the Dusunic ethnic groups in Sabah.

Wences said this in response to an article stating that nine Dusun ethnic associations had unanimously rejected the proposal by the Momogun National Congress (MNC) that Sabahan natives be listed under the generic term ‘Momogun’ in official government forms.

In his explanation, Wences said that eight, not nine associations attended the meeting on Wednesday and the decision was not unanimous.

“We were given the opportunity to give our opinions on the issue but I did not give any indication to state our stand on the matter. What I did say was that in the Sabah Cultural Board record, there are 30 over KDM based ethnic and sub-ethnic associations in Sabah.

“It is therefore not proper for only eight associations to make a decision on the issue as there are so many other associations around. I am of the opinion that at least half or more of the associations are needed to make a decision on the issue,” he said.

He added that he had been invited by MNC to attend several of its meetings and from what he was told, he understood that ‘momogun’ would only be used as a generic term for the Dusunic ethnic groups in Sabah.

Wences said he understood the worry of the ethnic groups as they fear for the loss of their ethnic identity.

“But it will not be that way, we will still retain our ethnic identity. It is like the Chinese, there are many ethnicities among the Chinese but they still use a generic name to identify themselves,” he pointed out.

According to Wences, Persatuan Kebudayaan Tatana Sabah has more or less agreed to support MNC’s proposal on the use of the term ‘momogun’.

“In fact two other associations also did not give their commitment to the matter during the meeting as they have yet to discuss the issue with their respective members,” he stressed.

On Wednesday United Sabah Dusun Association (USDA) initiated a meeting between eight Dusun ethnic associations to discuss the issue.

USDA president Datuk Dr Ewon Ebin said that most of the associations had rejected the proposal by MNC and that a resolution to maintain the use of their respective names as they had been doing all this while was passed during a meeting that was initiated by USDA.

Ewon who chaired the meeting told reporters later that the resolution would be signed by those who agreed and would be handed to the government as soon as possible.

“Today USDA called for an important meeting with several other ethnic KDM associations in Sabah to get their opinions on the term they think should be used to replace the ‘bangsa lain lain’ in official government forms,” he said on Wednesday.

“MNC had suggested the use of the term ‘Momogun’ for that and we have asked for the opinions of the leaders of the nine associations here today. We found that the majority agreed that their ethnic name be retained as enshrined in the Malaysian Constitution Article 161 (7) where the interpretation of Anak Negeri included ‘Dusuns’ (in plural).

“There is no such word as ‘Momogun’ in the Constitution,” he said, adding that those who attended the meeting rejected the proposal to use the term ‘Momogun’.

Those who attended the meeting included USDA deputy president Datuk Kalakau Untol, Persatuan Tatana Sabah president Tan Sri Wences Angang, Persatuan Kimaragang Sabah Bersatu president Datuk Baintin Adun, Persatuan Tobilung Bersatu Sabah president Muji Ampau, Persatuan Sino-Kadazan Dusun Murut Sabah secretary general James Lee, Persatuan Tindal Bersatu Sabah president James Bagah, Persatuan Bangsa Tombonuo Sabah president Akian Akiew, Persatuan Kaum Sukang Sabah president Aloi Ahlian, Persatuan Dusun Subpan Segama Lahad Datu president Baginda Rumokoi and Persatuan Suang Lotud Sabah president Datuk Fredy Sua.