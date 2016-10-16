Allow school boards to ask for devt funds — Liu Thian Leong

KUCHING: The government should reinstate the system that allows school boards, not schools, to bid for development funds.

Under the current system, schools bid for government funds online on their own. But many schools are asking for enormous amount of money, which make approvals very unlikely.

In giving the suggestion, Liu Thian Leong, president of Association of The Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, said the Education Ministry received total bidding of about RM80 million from all aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak this year alone.

He feared the government might approve only RM8 million, or less, of the amount requested.

“Given this scenario, the government would just approve for the sake of allocating funds for aided Chinese primary schools instead of looking at the real needs,” he said when met at Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No.1 here yesterday.

“Let’s be honest. RM80 million is a ridiculously large amount. It is not likely the government will approve such a huge grant in one go. We would be thankful if the government approved RM7 million to RM8 million.”

Liu opined that education issues such as bidding for development fund should not be taken lightly.For the good of Chinese schools, he suggested the government revert to the old system, which collect inputs from school boards.

Former Deputy Education Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, he said, used to visit aided Chinese primary schools nationwide to know their needs. He opined such an approach would also help prioritise school projects accordingly.

“It is a very realistic way to find out what our schools need. When Wee Ka Siong was in office, he conducted visits and met with school board leaders to figure out what could be done.

“We hope the government can restore this system because we do not want to see projects neglected. There are way too many schools in need of money for expansion.”

To a question, Liu said the new system came into effect this year. He noted that the government had pledged to allocate development funds for aided Chinese primary schools in March this year, but had not done so.

“The government promised to give us the funds in March; that was before the (state) election (in May).”