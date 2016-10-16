Armed robbers shot dead in showdown with police

MIRI: Two wanted men believed to be active in armed robberies here were gunned down by police in an ambush at an abandoned house in Luak Bay at about 12am today (Oct 16).

The two suspects, both in their 30s, along with two other suspects including a woman who were arrested earlier are suspected to be behind 16 armed robberies that targeted houses in Bakam and Luak since last year.

“In response to these robberies that have terrorised the public, Sarawak state police commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor set up a taskforce to track down the perpetrators,” state CID chief SAC Dev Kumar said during a press conference held at Miri Central Police Station (CPS Miri) here today.

“The most recent incident was on Oct 15 where three robbers wearing masks and armed with a machete had broken into a house in Fabulous Garden. During the incident, a couple and their two children aged five and 11 were at home,” Dev said.

“One of the suspects had placed a machete on the neck of the victim’s wife and threatened them into handing over all their valuable items, such as a 40-inch flat screen television, several laptops, mobile phones , watches and cash.”

Acting on a public tip-off, Dev said a team of police then prepared an ambush for the suspects at a “rumah kongsi” in a construction site in Taman Jelita at about 5pm the same day.

The police arrested a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the ambush.

“Both of them were foreigners and during the raid the police seized several items from the house including the items stolen in the robbery earlier,” he added.

The ensuing hunt for the suspects led the police to an abandoned house in Luak Bay.

“The police who were all wearing bulletproof vests had ordered the suspects to open the door but there was no response.

“One of the suspects fired shots at the police as they attempted to enter the house while the other suspect attacked with a machete,” Dev said.

In response, the team opened fire in self-defense, killing both suspects, who were believed to be foreigners.

Also present at the press conference were Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat and Miri CID chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali.