Batang Sadong Bridge now open to public

SADONG JAYA: The much-awaited Batang Sadong Bridge is now open to the public as of 2pm today (Oct 16).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof officiated at the soft launching of the bridge, accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri at the site.

“We have received the safety auditor’s report of the bridge, assuring that it is safe for public use.

“Today, the Batang Sadong Bridge is now open to the public, and they can also give feedback on the bridge within these two months,” said Fadillah.

The 1.48 km bridge is now the longest bridge in Malaysia across a river and will replace the current ferry service across the Batang Sadong river.

Also present were Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, Simunjan assemblyman Alwa Dris, Lingga assemblyman Simoi Peri, State Public Works Department (PWD) director Zuraimi Sabki and Samarahan Resident Abdul Rahman Sebli Sanusi.