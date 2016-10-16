Be sensitive to local sentiments, rep tells quarry operators

KUCHING: Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh is hopeful that companies operating quarries in his constituency will keep to their word to be both responsible and acutely aware of the need to operate with care and sensitivity to the local communities.

He said it would be in the interest of quarry operators to have good relationship with the local communities that are directly affected by their daily operations.

Miro, who had a dialogue with some firms operating quarries in Serembu area recently, said he expected them to respect the locals’ sentiments and wellbeing.

“I’m glad that the operators who were present at the dialogue have shown some positive response to my suggestions and I hope they will make great efforts to voluntarily carry out what they have pledged to do during the dialogue,” he said.

He said the dialogue, which was the first of its kind that involved the local assemblyman, was also attended by the Bau district officer and representatives from the police, Land Transport Department (JPJ), Public Works Department and Natural Resources and Environment Board as well as councillors from Bau District Council and the village community leaders.

He said four quarry operators turned up at the dialogue – one operating in Keranji, two in Kopit and one in Paku.

According to him, there are 10 companies operating quarries in Serembu area, of which seven are operating in Paku.

Miro said during the dialogue, police and JPJ agreed to conduct regular roadblocks to check lorries and their load.

He said the two operators at Kampong Kopit had also agreed to maintain the Tanjung Durian Road.

Miro further said he would be writing to the director-general of JPJ to request the JPJ office here to put up a weighing station at a designated area.

“JPJ has agreed with the proposal but I have to write to their director-general before they can do it.

“I have also asked the operators to take part in more corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in Bau and to help affected villages whenever the companies are approached by them for some assistance,” he said.

Miro said the company operating at Keranji had also agreed to realign their route especially at Kampung Keranji by building their own road rather than to pass by the village.

He said some four villages were directly impacted by the quarrying activities in his constituency – Kampung Keranji, Kampung Kopit, Kampung Sega and Kampung Tanjung Durian, a Chinese village.

“But the worst part is, it affects all of us who commute along the Bau-Kuching Road most of the time,” he said.

Miro considered his first dialogue as a fruitful discussion.

It is believed that most of the quarries in Serembu area had been operating for more than 20 years.