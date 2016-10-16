CHPS No 3 Team A sweeps quiz contest

KUCHING: Team A of Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No 3 here emerged overall champion in the 13th See Hua Dou Miao quiz competition yesterday, registering four consecutive wins.

The school also walked away with the new three-year challenge trophy.

SJK Chung Hua Stapok Team B and CHPS Kuching No 4 Team A were placed second and third respectively.

The six consolation prizes went to CHPS Kuching No 4 Team C, SJK Chung Hua Stapok Team A, SJK Chung Hua Stapok Team C, SJK Sam Hap Hin Team A, SJK Chung Hua Batu 7 Matang Team A and CHPS Kuching No 3 Team B.

A special prize was also awarded to SJK Chung Hua Kim Choo Seng.

It was a double celebration for CHPS No 3 when its pupil Wong Yun En outperformed all others in the competition and came in first for the individual category.

Wong’s school-mate, Lee Hong Yi, was the first runner-up while Derrick Jong from CHPS Kuching No 4 was placed third in the individual category.

Consolation prizes were also given to twenty other contestants who did well individually.

A total of 250 pupils from 24 aided Chinese primary schools took part in the half-day competition organised by See Hua Daily News.

On hand to give away the prizes were the Association of The Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division president Liu Thian Leong and See Hua Daily News chief editor Ling Kuo Kiong.

Liu lauded See Hua Daily News for organising the quiz contest for the past 13 years and advised parents and pupils to take education seriously.

“I hope parents will continue to do so as such persistence eventually pays off. We shall persevere in educating our future generation as this contributes towards nation-building.”

Among those present were See Hua Group Kuching area manager Wong Sing Seng and organising chairman Ong Siaw Kiong.