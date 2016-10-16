‘Dou Miao’ Quiz trophies to SJC Sacred Heart Chinese, SK Methodist Anglo-Chinese

SIBU: SJC Sacred Heart Chinese and SK Methodist Anglo-Chinese emerged the winers in category A and category B respectively in the Dou Miao Quiz jointly organised by See Hua Group and SM Wong Nai Siong.

It was co-organised by Sibu Chinese Teachers’ Association and Sarikei Chinese Teachers’ Association, sponsored by Tiong Hua Stationery S/B and Yeo’s.

For category A, SJK Chung Hua came second, SJK Thai Kwang, third and SJK Rejang Park, fourth.

SJK Tiong Hin was second in category B, followed by SJK Nang Sang, third and SJK Ek Daik, fourth.

For scoring the highest marks of 406, SK Methodist also lifted the overall champion trophy.

More than 400 pupils of standard five and six, from 16 primary schools including in Sarikei and Meradong districts, took part in the quiz.

In opening remarks prior to the contest, assistant principal of SM Wong Nai Siong, Yu Yien Ching said the contest was not merely to improve general knowledge of the pupils but is a meaningful platform to foster friendship among pupils and teachers from different schools.

Through the contest, she stated they would also learn more about SM Wong Nai Siong and the software and hardware in academic facilities that it offers.

She said Chinese education has become increasingly important with its Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) recognised by the state government.

Thus, she encouraged pupils from the schools to further their studies in Chinese education such as at SM Wong Nai Siong.

She also said pupils who obtain 5A in UPSR would be offered free school fees for a year and thereafter with good results also would also receive Datuk Sri Lau Hui Kang education incentive awards every month.

Assistant marketing manager of See Hua Marketing S/B for Sibu Region, Kueh Nguan Seng, chairman of Sarikei Chinese Teachers’ Association, Joseph Kho Tai Chai , proprietor Wong Song Lung of Tiong Hua Stationery S/B and sales manager of Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, Michael Lee Meng Ting, were among those present.