Duo killed, four hurt in 3-vehicle crash

SANDAKAN: Two men in their thirties died in an accident when the Perodua Viva car they were in was hit by a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive from the front and a Nissan Urvan van from the rear last Friday at 2.30pm at Mile 20, Jalan Utara here.

The victims were passengers of the Viva car and were identified as 33-year-old Hasran Namang, and Ramli Tapa, 36.

Four others suffered serious injuries following the crash including the Viva driver, a 39-year-old male, two other Viva passengers a 48-year-old and 27-year-old male, and the driver of the Toyota Hilux.

A 25-year-old female passenger of the Toyota Hilux suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van, a 32 year old male escaped the crash unharmed.

Sandakan police district chief OCPD ACP Zabidi Md Zain said the Viva was on its way from Sandakan towards Telupid when at Mile 20 Jalan Utara, a Hilux suddenly entered its lane from the opposite direction (Telupid to Sandakan) and collided head on with the Viva.

A Nissan Urvan which was tailing the Viva failed to avoid the crash and hit the Viva from the back.

The victims involved were immediately sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital by an ambulance.

“All three vehicles were badly damaged. The weather and road conditions were fine so we are still investigating the cause of the accident,” Zabidi added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.