Fans of body art throng S’wak Tattoo Convention

MIRI: The Sarawak International Tattoo Convention 2016, dubbed ‘Kenarau 3’, which entered its second day at Miri Indoor Stadium yesterday has been attracting big crowds.

Being the biggest tattoo convention in the country, the three-day event is organised by Sarawak Body Arts Association.

Association president Felix Dixon said the response from the members of public to the event was overwhelming on the first day with more than 2,000 people.

Felix was speaking to thesundaypost after it was officiated at by Miri Councillor Ong Chee Yee on behalf of Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Ting said he regarded the convention as a meaningful event to promote tattoo as body art.

“Tattoo is not only part of the culture for certain communities as it is now a body art among tattoo enthusiasts.”

He hoped the association would use the convention as a platform to further promote the beautiful and uniqueness of Sarawak tattoo art.

Later at the same function, on behalf of Ting, he announced a MRP grant of RM3,000 for the Sarawak Body Arts Association.

More than 100 tattoo artists and studios, both local and foreign, are taking part in the convention which started on Friday.

The foreign participating tattoo studios and artists are from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand and Italy.

They are Jimmy Wong Legend Tattoo (Thailand), Marco Leoni (Italy), Dirty Little Fingers (Singapore) and Azlan Bala (Brunei Darussalam) as well as eight entries from Indonesia comprising Arie Selah Tattoo (Jakarta), Glory Family Tattoo Studio (Bekasi of West Indonesia), Iwanspeank Tattoo (Jakarta), Vina Tattoo Gallery (Bali), Ma Tattoo (Bali), Nabella Professional Tattoo Artist, Venomous Tattoo and Prim Ferry Tattoo Studio.

Local participants came from Sabah, Federal Territory of Labuan, Peninsular Malaysia as well as Sarawak.

Indonesia Subculture (ISC) president Ucha Cyberbog was invited to make a special appearance at the convention to showcase the body suspension arts.

Apart from tattoo booths, various activities lined up over the three days were Mixed Martial Arts competition, Traditional Tattoo Artists, Live Band, Tattoo competition, traditional dance, bikers’ gathering, car autoshow, games, sape performance, ‘Palau Corner’ and live band performance.