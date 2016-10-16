Father, daughter die in Tawau fire

TAWAU: A father and daughter were burnt to death in a fire that destroyed 11 squatter houses at Otentik, Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat here early yesterday morning.

District Fire and Rescue Department acting station chief Faisal Ahmad said they received a call at 5.27am and sent out 36 firemen to the scene about three kilometers away from the department. Five fire engines and a utility vehicle were rushed to the scene at 5.32am with the assistance of Semporna and Kunak firemen.

Faisal said six squatter houses were completely destroyed in the fire while another five were partially destroyed at 20-50 per cent. The firemen doused the fire by using their water tank and open water source. The fire was brought under control at 6.34am and end at 10.50am.

The body of the first victim, Nur Aisah bte Bohari, 22, was found at 6.45am while the second victim, Bohari bin Langka, 57, was found at 8.02am.

Also present to assist at the scene were Tawau police, civil defence (JPAM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA).