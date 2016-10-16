Industry, rural facilities Sarawak’s main focus — Adenan

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the industrial sector and providing facilities in rural areas are the state’s two main focus to ensure Sarawakians will not lag behind.

Compared to other states in Peninsular Malaysia, he said, there was still a lack of facilities in Sarawak.

“If compared to Johor and Pahang, for example, they have adequate facilities such as roads, electricity and water supply. However, in Sarawak, there are students who are still walking barefoot to school. After more than half a century, we are still lagging behind. So I want to concentrate on rural development by setting up new schools, new bridges and new roads. We provide allocation for rural development so we will not be lagging behind,” he said.

He was speaking at the ‘Santai Dengan Tok Nan’ session, which was moderated by Tan Sri Mohd Effendi Norwawi in conjunction with the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Putra World Trade Centre here yesterday.

Adenan was asked on his vision for Sarawak for the next five years after a landslide win at the state election in May. He added that the focus on the industry sector would attract more foreign investments into the state.

On the factor that resulted in Barisan National (BN)’s landslide victory in the state election, he said it was boosted by the people’s confidence towards BN, which had been proven to have changed their fate for the better. When asked on his expectations of the people of Sarawak, he wanted them to think positive and work hard to achieve their dreams.

He said every success must start at the individual’s own level with the drive to succeed in life or career. “Work hard, that’s the answer,” he said. — Bernama