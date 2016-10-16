King tide expected to hit Sibu on Oct 21

SIBU: A king tide of between 1.7 and 1.8m is expected to hit this riverine town on Oct 21.

In this regard, Department of Irrigation and Drainage Sibu divisional engineer Ting Sing Kwong advised folk in low-lying areas to be vigilant and take precautions, especially if it is raining.

“In November, the highest tide is 1.8m, not considering the rain water,” Ting told thesundaypost yesterday when asked how high the king tide would be if it strikes the town this month.

He said presently the water level at Rajang River was quite normal due to dry weather the past few days.

Elsewhere in Klang, a national English daily reported workers are lining up the areas near Kampung Tok Muda riverbank in Kapar with sandbags in preparation for high tides which are expected to hit the area from today.

According to the paper, the forecast height of tide and time of occurrence is 5.6m at 5.53am on Oct 16, 5.7m at 6.35am on Oct 17, 5.7m at 7.41am on Oct 18 and 5.5m at 7.52am on Oct 19, with the high tide expected to return to its normal height of 5.5m on Oct 20.

On Tuesday, National Space Agency research officer Mohd Redzuan Tahar reportedly said the anticipated high tides were due to the perigee, when the moon is closest to Earth.

Asked for his comment, Ting said: “We do not have further details. But just stay vigilant.”

Meanwhile, in Selangau, district officer Christopher Ranggau said all departments who are members of the district disaster relief committee were ready for floods and the Civil Defence Force (APM) as the secretariat was updating all contact numbers and logistics from each department.

It was reported recently that the Sarawak Disaster Relief Committee was now getting its more than 17,000 members ready to handle natural disasters, in line with October being declared National Preparedness Month by the federal government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who took over the helm from former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, had said the National Preparedness Month was declared by the National Disaster Management Committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In line with this, all Residents, district officers and heads of departments and agencies in the state had been instructed to plan and implement natural disaster preparedness programmes for the whole of next month.

Uggah told a press conference in Kuching recently after chairing a meeting of the committee that the three-hour meet was to make sure the state was ready to face any eventuality in the event natural disasters strike.