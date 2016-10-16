Lee: Urgent need to fix ongoing problems at Miri Petroleum Museum

MIRI: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will seek funding to repair and improve the facilities of the Miri Petroleum Museum at Canada Hill.

Despite various maintenance works having been carried out on the museum in recent years, Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin said such efforts have failed to address one major problem – the building’s leaking roof.

“The management of the museum did make an effort to repair the leaks, however, it is not a long term solution as we need to replace the entire roof,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting with the management of the museum yesterday.

Lee also wanted the management to replace the current floors in the museum with new materials, as some parts were damaged and an eye sore to visitors.

There was also the issue of thieves constantly stealing the air conditioner compressors around the museum and vandalism occurring in the surrounding area.

Regarding this, he had requested that the Land and Survey Department find out the land boundary of the museum so that an effective fence could be built around its perimeter.

“The area of the museum is large and by erecting a fence, it would help security better monitor the area. We are also going to propose to the Miri City Council that closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) be installed.”

He added that he had asked for an estimate from the Public Works Department (JKR) for the major repairs to be carried out.

At the same time, Lee is also seeking the cooperation of the public who visit the museum and its surrounding area to keep it clean at all times.

“The statue of the Grand Old Lady and the museum is an iconic symbol of the city as it is the first oil well in the country.

“Thus, everybody should shoulder the same responsibility to take good care of the museum, as it is one of the city’s precious assets.”

Also present were Sarawak Museum Department director Ipoi Datan and Miri Divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam.