Local councils should have visually impaired-friendly facilities — Fatimah

A skit performance. The visually impaired taking part in the parade. Fatimah (second left) presenting a white cane to a disabled youth while, from left, Dr Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Nazari and Isak look on. Fatimah cutting the ribbon to officiate the parade while being blindfolded. Fatimah (centre), Dr Abdul Rahman (on her left) and others walking blindfolded during the International White Cane Day parade yesterday. — Photos by Jeffery Mostapa

KUCHING: It is important for local councils to install traffic lights with sound signals and to provide tactile paving to give the visually impaired greater accessibility, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said.

She observed that the main difficulties faced by the blind were crossing roads and traffic lights, noting that Kuching had only four traffic-light crossings with audible signals.

“Local councils need to ensure that all traffic lights are installed with sound signals as well as providing tactile paving to assist those visually impaired.

“While there are no sound signals at traffic lights, the public should be more concern and alert when they see disabled people. Where possible, help them to cross the road,” she said when launching the national-level International White Cane Day at the Waterfront here yesterday.

The event, hosted for the first time in the state, was organised by the State Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) Sarawak branch and Yayasan Salam Sarawak.

Fatimah, who joined a three-kilometre parade with the visually impaired while blindfolded as part of the awareness programme, realised that there was still a long way to go in providing accessibility to the visually impaired, where facilities are concerned.

She suggested that local councils engage with SBM or even appoint a representative who can give input on the needs of the visually impaired or the paralysed.

“There should be representation from the disabled for town planning if we wanted to be an all-inclusive society and to improve the accessibility and mobility of the disabled.”

The minister further believed that with those basic facilities in place, the visually impaired would be more independent.

“People, regardless whether they have disability or not, want to be independent and self -sufficient. They do not want to rely on the help of others all the time.

“The mission of this International White Cane Day is to educate the public about blindness and the needs of the disabled as well as their desire for independence and self-sufficiency,” she said, adding that the event should make the public more aware of what the white cane represents, and that the visually impaired are also part of the society.

Earlier, SBM president Mohammed Nazari Othman pointed out that accessibility is more than just a facility for the visually impaired.

“We want to stress on the importance of accessibility for the visually impaired. It is not a facility, but a basic right for all who are disabled.

“Under the Disabilities Act 2008, there is a section that provides the right for disabled people to participate in recreational activities including the ability to move around freely.

“We are serious about accessibility and we hope that someday Kuching will be a city that is friendly for the visually impaired,” he said.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, state Social Welfare Department director Abang Shamsuddin Abang Seruji and SBM Sarawak chairman Isak Ngau.

Around 500 people in 12 contingents from all over the country took part in the parade yesterday. Among the activities during the three-day celebration, which started on Friday, are exhibitions, seminars and cultural shows.