Ministry checks 65,286 premises for non-compliance

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) enforcement division inspected 65,286 premises statewide between Jan 1 and Oct 14 and acted on 666 cases of non-compliance.

In disclosing this yesterday, state MDTCC deputy director Abdul Hafidz A Rahim said the total seizure amount stood at RM22 million while the amount of compound collected was RM74,450.

“From the total number of premises checked, 48,136 premises were located in town while the other 17,150 premises were located in rural areas.

“Non-compliance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 registered the most cases at 328, with the total goods confiscated valued at RM50,087 and compound collected RM39,700.”

According to Abdul Hafidz, there were 25 cases that flouted the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and items confiscated were valued at RM21 million.

Touching on the Weight and Measure Act 1972, he noted there were 180 cases of infringement with goods worth RM53,646 seized and compound totalled RM25,400 collected.

Meanwhile, for the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, 102 cases were recorded with goods valued at RM187,048 seized and compound worth RM6,800 collected.

Adding on, he said there were 18 cases that flouted the Consumer Protection Act 1999 with goods confiscated valued at RM7,893 and compound worth RM2,050 collected.

When asked about the number of non-compliance cases with the Hire Purchase Act 1967, Abdul Hafidz told thesundaypost that there were six cases but no items were confiscated except for a RM800 compound issued.

Turning to the Copyright Act 1987, he revealed that there were seven cases with the confiscated items worth RM42,351.

He, however, said there were no cases taken up for the Direct Sales Act and Anti-Pyramid Scheme 1993.

Abdul Hafidz also urged members of the public to be the eyes and ears of the ministry and report any unhealthy business practices.