Miri River Mouth Fishing Competition next month

MIRI: Fishing enthusiasts here are invited to take part in the National Day Cup Miri River Mouth Fishing Competition this Nov 6.

The competition, organised by Miri Anglers Club (MAC), will take place at Miri rivermouth from 7.30am-11.30am. According to event spokesperson Lo Kiun Sin, the main objective of the event is to promote sports fishing.

“This is also a way for the club to create awareness about river cleanliness in an effort to make Miri a greener and more vibrant resort city,” he said.

Lo said the competition will use the one-rod-and-reel concept and all participating fishing rods must be tagged by the organiser during registration. Any untagged rods found during the competition will be disqualified.

“Fishes must be alive and weigh 300g and above to qualify for judging; otherwise, participants are to practise catch-and-release,” he said.

He added that catch-and-release participants will receive a token of appreciation from the organiser for their sporting spirit and efforts. The champion of the competition will receive a cash prize of RM3,000 while second and third place winners will take home RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively.

The fourth place winner will receive RM500, followed by RM300 for fifth place and RM100 each for sixth and seventh.

“A special prize of RM300 will be given to the person who breaks the tournament record for the heaviest catch which is currently 29.5kg. The record was set in September this year,” said Lo.

Registration fee is RM30 for the first rod and RM50 for the second rod. Closing date for registration is Nov 5 at 3pm.

Those interested may obtain entry forms from Chop Hock Cheong Fishing Tackle (016-8751558), Ek Fatt Sport Fishing Enterprise (085-413680), Tho & Son Fishing Trading (016-8703747), Soon Ming Trading & Servicing Co (085-654392), X Gear (085-413680), Ek Fatt Merdeka Mall (010-9729938), My Tackles (085-657082) and New Tackle Enterprise Permyjaya (085-414307).