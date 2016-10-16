Pesta Benak, a platform to forge racial harmony

SRI AMAN: The Pesta Benak 2016 has attracted thousands of visitors from all strata of the community to converge in this riverine town since Friday.

Various events have been organised, among them, regatta competition, Benak Idol, Miss Tourism, sports and inevitably benak or tidal bore surfing on the Batang Lupar.

Benak, which is the local term for the tidal bore phenomenon in Sarawak, is a natural occurrence due to the shallow river bed that causes the water level to form strong waves heading upstream during high tide.

The phenomenon occurs every month during the king tide.

For Seniah Narawi, 52, from Kampung Muhibah here, in addition to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Benak is an annual event that her whole family await eagerly every year.

She said Pesta Benak indirectly strengthened the family bond when her house became the focus of family members coming from afar.

“My children and grandchildren in Kuching and Serian, as well as relatives will come and stay overnight until the fest ends,” she said when met here yesterday.

The occasion would be further livened with the partaking of the family’s favourite delicacies such as ‘ikan bulu pansuh’ which are locally caught fish cooked in bamboo over an open fire, she said.

Seniah and her family would then ‘berambeh’ or visit their relatives’ house in Kampung Hulu by the banks of the Batang Lupar to join in the Pesta Benak’s water events.

For Dayang Seriah Abang Seraman, 56, from Kampung Hulu, she and other villagers had set up a small hut by the river bank as a strategic location to watch the various programmes lined up.

Since Pesta Benak was held from 2001 as an annual event in Sarawak’s tourism calendar, such communal activities had become a tradition for her and the other residents in the village.

The three-day Pesta Benak 2016, which began yesterday, was officiated by state Rural Economic Affair and Plantation Assistant Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is also Simanggang assemblyman. — Bernama