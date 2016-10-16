Pizza of the good life for poor kids of SK Kambug

Volunteers from Hope Worldwide Malaysia and Swinburne Charity Cruiser Club in a group photo after distributing the groceries. Anxious children and their families seated across the long tables and benches, waiting for the event to start. A volunteer (left) presenting pizzas to a parent. The children and family tucking into slice after slice of pizzas.

KUCHING: It was not a dream for millions, but only to sink their teeth into what they have never tasted before – fast-food chicken and pizza –a taste of the urban, good life for the kids in Borneo Highland, which Hope Worldwide Malaysia fulfilled for 50 poor children of SK Kambug and their families with Pizza Hut meals.

Hope Worldwide volunteer Stephen George, in collaboration with Swinburne Charity Cruiser Club (SCCC), arranged for over 40 volunteers, majority of them students of Swinburne University (Sarawak Campus), to travel for more than an hour by car to reach SK Kambug located in the highlands in Padawan here yesterday.

The group in the ‘KFC and Pizza Hut Sharing Moment’ project, sponsored by KFC and Pizza Hut Malaysia, delivered RM3,500 worth of Pizza Hut meals as well as RM200 of groceries per family to the gathering held at SK Kambug.

Upon arrival, they were warmly greeted and welcomed by SK Kambug headmaster Lawrence Steve Peter Murie.

“This event is coordinated by our school’s Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) to give selected children and their families an opportunity to enjoy things that urban people have,” he said.

“It is a challenge for the communities in rural areas like ours to have access to luxury foods such as KFC and Pizza Hut, so we are thankful to the volunteers for bringing the joy here,” he added.

A total of 153 pupils including pre-schoolers from six villages, namely Kampung Sapit, Kampung Kiding, Kampung Assum, Kampung Kakas, Kampung Kamas and Kampung Parang are attending SK Kambug which also offers a hostel facility.

Meanwhile, Stephen, who is also leader-pastor of the Central Christian Church of Malaysia, revealed that the visit to the school was the third this year, with the first in February and second in July.

“We hope that this little help can inspire our children to aim and build a better future and life. We want to inspire our children to have the ambition and vision to be successful in whatever they want to do,” he said.

“You will become the leaders of this nation in the future. You can be a village chief or even a teacher, boss of plantations, entrepreneurs, businessmen… who will contribute not only to your community but the state and nation as a whole,” he added.

Stephen reminded the poor children that they too can be successful like the urban children with hard work, determination, will and focus. “It is also parents’ responsibility to guide our children on their path to success,” he stressed.

More importantly, he hopes more individuals and corporations can extend a hand to lift the poor communities in Sarawak, not only through financial contribution but volunteering their time, knowledge and expertise.

“This project also provides a platform to unify people regardless of race, religion, or creed. It brings people together to foster stronger ties,” he added.

Meanwhile, children and their parents were delighted to be treated with such an appetising lunch of pizzas and chicken wings, something that is limited from their horizon or too expensive to afford.

Volunteers went around to serve the people seated across the long tables and benches. The young children were seen gobbling down the slices of pizzas and chicken wings. They even get to bring home two regular pizzas.

Thereafter, the parents went to collect their groceries at the truck waiting outside the school.

Martha Sika, 30, from Kampung Assum said she was relieved to receive the contribution as the ration helps to provide nutrition to the family. “Moreover, I get to meet friends and relatives. We seldom get to see and sit down with each other even though the villages we stay are nearby,” she said while munching on a betel nut and leaf freshly made by a friend.

Martha, who has two children studying at SK Kambug, added that there is electricity supply to her home but water supply is provided through gravity water feed.

A 60-year-old farmer Pawun Mayab from Kampung Kiding shared that he felt sad and worried as he is currently unemployed. “My wife has been through the surgical table twice and about to go again after this. I have no idea if she will fully recover or not,” he said.

“We depend on farming for a livelihood. So I am grateful for this contribution. I’ve a son studying at SK Kambug and it’s a difficult life… we are poor and cannot even afford to give a little pocket money to my school-going child,” he disclosed.

A petite lady, Dangnup Vawing, 44, from Kampung Kamas was a little teary when she shared that the contribution will help a lot, especially with her mother who is bed-ridden after a stroke quite a few years back. “We work on the land for vegetables and rice, just enough to survive. So this ration will last us quite a while,” she said.

Dangnup and her 12-year-old daughter Yii Ing Ing was getting ready to walk home with their heavy load of groceries packed into the ‘tambok’ (basket in Bidayuh language) and carried with a strap on their heads, a journey that will take half an hour or more. “We need to walk far because our home is up the mountain. This is very normal for us so it is alright,” she said.

Year Six Ing Ing, who stays at the school hostel, normally goes home for the weekend once school is over on Friday.

Hope Worldwide is an international non-profit, non-religious organisation established in over 100 countries, reaching out to more than two million people annually.

The organisation carries out programmes that focus on children, education, health, senior citizens, employment and volunteerism.