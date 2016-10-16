Protest to protect in the Malaysian context

AROUND 70 years ago, after World War II, Colonial Britain announced the establishment of the Malayan Union, which would unify the Malay states and the Straits Settlements under a single government structure in order to streamline administration. However, the devil is in the details.

The Malayan Union would have stripped the Malay rulers of the precious little political power that they had left, was created with coercive methods employed by the British to obtain the Sultans’ consent and would have loose immigration laws.

The Malay community was generally opposed to the creation of the Union due to the previous factors. But when the British administration behaved in such a manner as to disregard the grievances and failed to understand the concerns of the Malays, their rancorous voices found another outlet.

For the first time in history, the Malay community started to organise and unite under a common cause: a wholesale rejection of the Malayan Union. Under the leadership of Datuk Onn Jaafar and the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), opposition continued even after the formation of the Union in the form of civil disobedience. The protests worked and led to the British recognising the underlying problems of the Union.

To quell the discontent, a more participatory process was employed leading to the dissolution of the Malayan Union to be replaced by the Federation of Malaysia, which satiated the demands of the Malay community. This example demonstrates that protests can indeed protect the interest of the governed, and far from being ‘not part of Malaysian culture’, protesting was instrumental in the formation of Malaysia.

This column will attempt to justify the importance of non-violent protests in a functional democracy in order to serve as a system of checks and balances, to assist the government in carrying out its duties effectively and of course, as a platform for education on under-prioritised issues.

Firstly, peaceful rallies held within the confines of the law serve as much-needed checks and balances against government bureaucracies that may have overlooked the issues central to certain people, and may have become detached from the realities on the ground – realities that ordinary citizens face on a day-to-day basis. Demonstrations serve to convey these grievances, such as experience of unlawful inequality, relative deprivation, injustice and moral indignation about a certain state of affairs.

Governments only have the power and legitimacy to govern at the consent of the people. According to Article 21 of the United Nation’s 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.”

Many political scientists and theorists have also often highlighted this point. Therefore, the very act of people protesting and advocating for certain issues in public often means that a government is straying dangerously close to losing their trust on particular issues.

By protesting, the electorate is empowered beyond the ballot box and able to engage directly in the policy-making process through voicing displeasure. Peaceful dissent serves as a corrective mechanism to remind the government of the day that it has an obligation to address problems that matter to the people and that accountability to the electorate does not only matter during elections, it matters daily without exception.

Despite appearances and running contrary to convention, I believe that demonstrations are helpful for governments as a form of feedback and ‘performance review’. Protests are also a means to provide candid opinions and perceptions towards a government’s popularity and reputation. It is often wise for the powers that be and for independent observers to use protest movements to gauge public perception and approval towards the state.

In that regard, it is easier for governments to serve the people if the people are honest about their needs and wants. Furthermore, demonstrations can help guide and compel governments in addressing issues that might never be on the political agenda. When presented with impassionate pleas regarding specific issues from a not-so-insignificant group of protestors, the government can easily know that these issues carry most weight with them.

Data from studies like Gamson (1975) also provide empirical support that demonstrations can directly change political agendas through disruption. In order to resolve the issues at the core, politicians will place the issues on their political agenda. It is also encouraging to know that the people feel comfortable and confident enough to air their real opinions and views through peaceful assemblies when normal channels fail to convey these messages effectively.

Protest movements actually make certain jobs easier for the government of the day as they voice out issues that the people care about, for the government to act on. The government is now also incentivised to satisfy those demands while the people feel vindicated, empowered and respected as their goals are met, increasing approval towards the government as a result, with both parties emerging as beneficiaries.

Last but not least, protest movements hold an immense potential to educate the public, media and governments on non-mainstream (but equally important) issues. Often enough, minority groups or young people feel disenfranchised and side-lined by traditional channels. Young people may feel unrepresented in the legislature when the members of parliament are mostly middle-aged and behave in a generally condescending manner towards youths.

Unfortunately, governments also have the tendency to overlook some issues while trying to satisfy the needs of the majority of the electorate. Since a government’s duty is so wide-ranging, it’s easy to miss out issues here and there. Thus, demonstrations serve to address problems that have been left out and to propel them into the national arena for discussion as well as debate. Since protest movements are considered to be extraordinary events and ‘sexy’, media outlets will also cover the issues championed by these groups.

Governments will place these issues on their political agendas while the public will be compelled by curiosity to find out the reasons and drivers behind the demonstrations. As a result, demonstrators are also able to spread awareness of their issues, no matter how obscure. For instance, protestors against the building of the Bakun Dam in Sarawak were able to raise the issue of preserving Penan settlements and conserving the rainforests of Sarawak to the national spotlight.

As a conclusion, protest movements are not inherently negative as society and the media tend to portray them. Demonstrations actually serve very important roles in a mature democracy whereby the government and the governed operate in a dynamic more akin to mutual partnerships rather than one-sided directorships. Peaceful demonstrations should be thought of as a fundamental right of the people to air their concerns and participate in law making.

Governments should also be more open to the idea that dissenters can serve to improve their work by providing candid feedback, rather than to cause harm to the bureaucracy.

Today, many protests have found their home in Malaysia, from the Bersih movement to the Red Shirt counter-movement; from anti-TPPA demonstrations to Orang Asli strikes over the environment. I applaud the government and security forces in keeping these protests relatively non-violent and would also like to point out that even though we, Malaysians, enjoy peaceful assembly rights, we shouldn’t abuse nor take these rights for granted.

I implore the organisers of these movements to keep it civil and constructive, in order to assist the government process and to stay focused on the issues they aim to champion, not being hijacked by third-party groups with vested interests. We should protest to protect, not protest to attack.

