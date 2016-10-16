Roofs go flying in Taman Padungan after bout of strong winds

Part of the damaged roof of one of the houses in Taman Padungan. Part of roof lies on the ground after strong winds blew through the neighborhood. Roofing lies strewn on the ground after they were ripped off by strong winds.

KUCHING: Strong winds this afternoon (Oct 16) ripped off the roofs of several terraced houses at Taman Padungan, one of the oldest housing areas in Kuching.

Long-time resident Anthony Tan said he was resting in his living room when he heard loud noises outside.

Upon checking, he said he and the other residents found that the roofs of their houses had been blown off and some parts were already on the ground.

“We were quite shaken by what happened. Luckily no one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged,” he said.

Taman Padungan, located at Jalan Bukit Mata, is said to have been established in the 1960s.

Tan said he had been living there since 1963, after his father bought the house.

He said it was the first time that this had happened following strong winds in the housing area.

“We have contacted the relevant authorities to help with clearing of the debris,” he said.

Strong winds also uprooted several trees at major roads throughout the city, prompting Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel to clear the debris.