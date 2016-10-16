Latest News Sabah 

Sabah graft case: Water Dept director released from remand

Amy Dangin
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Water Department’s director who was arrested by the MACC on Oct 4 has been released from remand at 1pm today (Oct 16).

The remand for the other four suspects will expire on Tuesday.

To date, MACC has recorded the statements of 82 witnesses in their ongoing ‘Ops Water’ case.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Dato Azam Baki confirmed the news when contacted.

He also did not deny the possibility of more witnesses being called forward to help with the investigation.

