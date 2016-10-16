Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones no longer allowed onboard AirAsia flights, says airline

KUCHING: Users still hanging on to their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone despite the global recall will not be able to board any AirAsia flight with the defective device effective Oct 17 at midnight.

The airline issued a statement today (Oct 16) saying it would not allow the Galaxy Note 7 onboard any of its flights due to safety concerns.

“Guests are not permitted to carry the Galaxy Note 7 – including recalled and replacement devices – on their person, in cabin bags, in check-in baggage or as cargo,” the statement read.

The statement comes after the recent US Department of Transport’s ban on the device, including many other international airlines and reports of replacement units catching fire.

Any guests found with the device will be denied boarding, AirAsia added.

The prohibition applies to all flights operated by AirAsia Group, comprising AirAsia Malaysia (carrier code AK), AirAsia Thailand (FD), AirAsia Indonesia (QZ), AirAsia Philippines (Z2), AirAsia India (I5), Malaysia AirAsia X (D7), Thai AirAsia X (XJ) and Indonesia AirAsia X (XT).

Earlier last week, Samsung suspended production of the Galaxy Note 7 amid a series of media reports that some of its replacements have caught fire.

The South Korean tech giant announced the global recall of the controversial handset in early September due to reports of some handsets catching fire while charging.