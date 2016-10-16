Sarawak aims for full access to early childhood education

KUCHING: Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing aims to provide 100 per cent access to early childhood education in the State by 2020.

Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said as of now Sarawak has achieved 80 per cent of the target in providing early education to children aged three to six years old.

“Towards realising this goal, educators, parents and the people at large must cooperate for the children to have access to high quality early education which is beneficial for their success.”

She said this at a pre-school convocation ceremony held at Dewan Sri Samarahan of Institute Tun Abdul Razak Teachers Campus (IPGKTAR) here yesterday.

A total of 135 children comprising pupils from IPGKTAR pre school, SK Kampung Melayu, SK Wira Jaya and SK Kampung Baru received their graduation certificates.

Hasidah also proposed that the outdoor learning concept be expedited in all pre-schools throughout the State.

“I’m impressed with the outdoor learning concept implemented here at Mutiara IPGKTAR pre-school that provides a direct learning experience for children to interact with nature.

“This method has a lot of advantages and specialties, if possible we want to construct a natural park in every pre-school to encourage a better learning environment,” she said.

She also said that her ministry would propose this matter in the upcoming Pre School Education Convention in an effort to strengthen early education for children in the State.

Hasidah urged parents to cooperate with educators and play their role in providing early education for their children.

“All the effort in providing access to early education will be worthless if parents do not emphasise on their children’s education.

“Therefore, let us all unite on ensuring that our children have the best education for the benefit of their future.”

Also present was IPGKTAR director Hamsiah Abdullah Masni.