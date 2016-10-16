‘Sarawak healthcare services fine’

Health director assures care for patients not compromised; allays fears of shortage of funds

KUCHING: The Health Department has assured that government healthcare facilities in the state are not facing problems like those in the peninsula due to lack of funds.

Recently, several government hospitals in Peninsular Malaysia were reported to have suspended pathology laboratory tests temporarily due to chemical reagents shortage.

State Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim told thesundaypost yesterday there was no directive to suspend laboratory tests.

“However, we have reminded our doctors and paramedical staff to order only laboratory tests that are necessary for making diagnosis and for monitoring diseases and patients’ health.”

On claims that medicines were in short supply and patients were given prescriptions for two weeks or a month compared to between two and six months previously, she explained it was to ensure equilibrium between maximum and minimum stocks.

“The policy to supply medicines on a monthly basis is not because hospitals or clinics have insufficient stocks. It is to ensure sustainability of supply and to cut wastage.”

She added that the amount and duration of medications and supplements given were on a case-by-case basis.

“For instance, when patients come for follow-up checks for non-communicable diseases, they will be prescribed repeat medicine for one, two or three months, depending on the severity of their ailments.”

Patients in serious condition would be prescribed repeat medicine for a shorter duration as they had to come back for reviews.

Dr Jamilah said government pharmacies would not dispense medicine for up to three months as the pharmacists had to check if patients took the medication regularly or whether they suffered adverse reactions.

“It is also to ensure the quality of medicines used is maintained: this is because not all patients keep their medicines properly. Improper storage can compromise the efficacy of these medications and safety of patients.”

Dr Jamilah pointed to a recent statement by the Health Ministry’s director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that government hospitals and clinics held stocks for one to three months only so as not to tie up government funds with excessive stocks and to avoid wastage.

When told that this practice would burden rural patients as travelling to collect their supplies was costly and inconvenient, she said there were several ways to help rural patients.

“Patients can request to collect their repeat medication from hospitals or health clinics that are nearer to their homes using ‘Sistem Pendispensan Ubat-Ubatan Bersepadu (SPUB)’, which is available at all government hospitals and health clinic pharmacies. Alternatively, medicines can be posted to their houses. This service is available at major hospitals across the country, and it will be expanded to include other healthcare facilities.”

Dr Jamilah also disclosed there were plans to include repeat medicine collection facility at 1Malaysia Clinics in Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) so that patients could collect their medication at any time until 9pm every day.

“With this, we hope to overcome the woes of patients and care-givers who find it inconvenient to go to government hospitals or health clinics to collect their medications, especially during office hours.”