Scouts get connected at Jota-Joti event

MARUDI: Over 100 scouts from schools throughout Marudi participated in the Baram Scout Association’s 59th International Jota-Joti (Jamboree on the Air – Jamboree on the Internet) event on Friday.

The event, which involves using amateur radio and the internet to link scouts around the world, was held for two days and one night at SMK Marudi’s multipurpose hall.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil officiated at the event.

“I used to be a student of SMK Marudi between 1967 and 1971, and it gives me great pleasure to be able to come back here and join all of you in the festivities today as one of you – a scout.

“I believe that this activity will be able to broaden your horizons as students and to learn more about scouts the world over, as well as enhance your discipline and camping skills,” he said during his speech.

Dr Penguang then presented minor rural project (MRP) grants of RM20,000 to SMK Marudi and RM5,000 to the Baram Scout Association.

Also present were Baram District Scout Commissioner Mohd Fathi Ramli, School principal Wong Hin Chai, Education Department representative Rokimin Imah, Inspector Cheng Fook Ming and Penghulu Ayub Hassan.