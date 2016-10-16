Search for missing fisherman ends on grim, teary note

KUCHING: The search for a lost fisherman, who went missing after the boat he was in capsized on Thursday night, came to a sad end following the discovery of his body yesterday.

The body of Razali Pet, 36, was found by local fishermen around 10.15am roughly three nautical miles east of Pulau Lakei, which is roughly five nautical miles from the location where the boat carrying the deceased overturned.

A statement issued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday said the body was handed over to those involved in the Search-and-Rescue (SAR) operation prior to being brought to the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex at Muara Tebas here.

The remains were met by family members as well as Hamdi Jarawi – who was with Razali when the boat capsized but was able to swim to safety – and was positively identified as belonging to the deceased.

Razali’s elder sister Rokiah, in her 40s, said the entire family had remained hopeful till the end that the father-of-three had somehow managed to survive the incident buoyed by hope since Hamdi had managed to do so.

“He was a very hardworking man. We always told him not to go out to sea during bad weather, but he was always adamant that he wanted to provide for his family,” she said, adding that Razali had previously requested that his children be cared for should anything untoward befall him.

His remains were handed over to waiting police personnel and taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post mortem.

The discovery of the missing fisherman’s body officially brought an end to the SAR operation, which saw the involvement of MMEA, state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) as well as the police.

Razali and his friend Hamdi, both of Kampung Muara Tebas here, were fishing at Tanjong Po on Thursday night when their small boat overturned after being hit by a large wave around 11pm.

Hamdi, 47, was able to cling to a large rock before swimming some 20 metres to shore where he then trekked for about four hours through the jungle before emerging at Kampung Selabat and seeking the help of villagers to call his family.