Six ministers at ‘Lan Berambeh’ career fair

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2016 Lan Berambeh held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here kick-started with a forum on career development.

The career fair was launched by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Sarawak Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy.

Among the panellists were federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Karim and state civil service human capital resource director William Patrick Nyigor.

Among the issues raised by Rohani during the forum were measures taken by her ministry to assist especially women in careers, notably in doing business.

The following event was ‘Randau Bersama Menteri’ (Discussion with Minister) which saw five ministers and a deputy minister answering questions on their ministry’s policies.

The six were federal Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf, Minister in the PM’s Department Nancy Shukri, federal Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, Minister in the PM’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, federal Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Anthony Nogeh Gumbek and DCM III Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg (who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Minister of Housing and Urbanisation).

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister for Housing and Youth and Sports, and former deputy minister Joseph Salang were also present.

Issues discussed included the minimum wage, housing policies, Pan Borneo Highway and Uber ride-hailing applications.

More than 10,000 attended the event yesterday which also saw a career exhibition from companies and agencies such as OBYU Holdings, Petra Energy and Lebuhraya Borneo Utara.

An initiative by the Persatuan Anak Sarawak Semenanjung, ‘Lan Berambeh’ is an initiative to gather Sarawakians in West Malaysia to meet and mingle with leaders and other fellow Sarawakians.