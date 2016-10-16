Six teams from Sarawak in Young Innovate Malaysia final

Team Invisible Invincible receiving their trophy onstage from Teo (second right) and witnessed by Dr Sim. Team Pyrus explaining their idea, e-cushion, which is to help with pressure ulcers. The Unstoppable team explaining their project. The Unstoppable team members posing with their trophy together with Teo (left), Sabatini (second right) and Dr Sim (right).

KUCHING: Sarawak will have six teams competing in the grand final of the Young Innovate Malaysia national-level competition to be held at the Malaysia International Exhibition and Convention Centre at the Mines, KL from Nov 4-6.

The competition will be held in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair.

Meanwhile, the state-level competition held at Swinburne University of Technology saw the participation of 146 students from 16 secondary schools around Kuching who presented a total of 43 projects.

“This is the first time we are holding this competition in Kuching as previously it was held in Miri only. That is why there will be six representatives from Sarawak, three each from Kuching and Miri,” said the competition secretariat Dream Catcher technical consultant Chew Yen Seng.

“Malaysia is facing a problem, the number of students taking Science subjects is around 20 per cent in SPM and after that not all will go on to get a Science degree. This means that we will soon run out of engineers and have to import from other countries,” he said.

Young Innovate is an annual national competition that aims to inspire secondary school students’ passion in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; develop their living skills – problem solving, thinking tenacity; and expose them to open-source hardware and software.

Their entries need to address real life problems which they identify through research, surveys and interviews with the relevant parties in their neighbourhood. The students undergo a 2-day boot camp and have three months to come up with a solution to the identified problem. The problems are either from agriculture, automotive, manufacturing or tourism fields.

This competition involves mentors (undergraduates from Swinburne) mentoring the participants which ‘kills two birds with one stone’ as the mentors get to practise their communication skills as well.

Kuching’s 16 participating schools were SMK St Joseph, SMK Jalan Arang, Lodge International, Tunku Putra International School, SMK St Teresa, SMK St Thomas, SMK Batu Lintang, SMK Green Road, SMK Batu Kawa, SMK Padungan, Chung Hua Middle School No.1, SMK Sungai Tapang, SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg, SMK Dato Patinggi Haji Abdul Gapor Stampin, SMK Sungai Maong and SMK Pending.

Chew noted that this year was the 4th edition of the competition and saw submission of 1,100 projects nationwide and involved 4,000 students from 300 schools.

First prize winners, The Unstoppable (SMK St Joseph) won a trophy and RM3,000 scholarship for foundation studies at Swinburne, Team Pyrus (Tunku Putra School) and The Invisible Invincible (SMK DPHA Gapor) took home trophies for the two first runner-ups while the three second runner-ups went to The Legend of PikaPika (Chung Hua Middle School No.1), The Mastermind (SMK Pending) and Fishy Team (SMK Sungai Tapang). These teams will represent Sarawak at the national-level grand final.

The competition was jointly sponsored by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas), Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains), Sarawak Energy Sarawak and Ta Ann.

The judges are industry experts from Sains, Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Swinburne, Unimas and IEEE Sarawak Subsection.

Prizes were presented by Tegas manager for promotion for TVET and special projects unit Sabatini Jihob, Swinburne associate dean engineering Dr Sim Kwan Yong and Sains chief operating officer Teo Loon Tong.