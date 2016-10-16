Society desperately needs complex for less fortunate children

KUCHING: Nur Murni Welfare and Education Society hopes the government will help realise its dream of building a welfare and education complex here.

Its chairperson Noni@Noraini Bakri said the society is still looking for a suitable site to build the complex which will house less fortunate children.

“We still cannot build this complex even after we’ve launched the fund for it two years ago because we could not find a suitable site for it. Thus, we need the help and support from relevant bodies, including the government, to make our wish come true,” she said at the society’s fundraising dinner on Friday night.

She said the fundraising also collects funds to improve and complete the amenities at the existing dormitories and for the children’s welfare and education needs for next year.

The building of the complex itself is estimated to cost upwards of RM5 million.

Currently, Nur Murni has over 60 children from kindergarten to secondary school level, and has two separate male and female dorms.

Meanwhile, the society’s patron Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah has promised to support the society’s efforts.

“I hope everyone will come forward to help Nur Murni to realise the dream of having its own complex. Continuous effort and support from donors will enable us to help more people who need help.”

“Thus we should all get together from all walks of life to come forward to do good for charity.”

Her text of speech was read by Assistant Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

At the event, he announced a government grant of RM5,000 from Fatimah and another RM5,000 from him.

The event was attended by over 700 people.

Event deputy chairman Sholehuddin Mohamad and other society members were also present at the event.