Sri Aman folk proud of their world famous tidal bore

SRI AMAN: The tidal bore in Sri Aman is well known in the international community.

Assistant Minister of Rural Economy and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the Batang Lupar tidal bore, ranked fourth among the top tidal bores in the world, is getting a lot of tourist attention.

“This natural phenomenon has raised the name of Sri Aman in the world stage.

“This is proven as every time the Benak Festival is organised since 2001, Sri Aman becomes

the centre of attraction for visitors not only from Sarawak, Semenanjung or Sabah, but also from overseas such as France, Australia and other Asian countries.

“I dare say the tidal bore festival here has become famous which we, as Sri Aman residents, should be proud of,” he said when officiating at the 14th Tidal Bore or Benak Festival at Batang Lupar Waterfront here yesterday.

He said the tourism product had given the local community income-generating opportunities during the festival.

“I call on the local community to increase their income by doing business during the festival, like creating handicraft products as souvenirs for tourists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Aman Resident Jonathan Lugoh, who is the organising chairperson, said a crowd of 50,000 is expected at the three-day festival.

“We target 50,000 visitors to the Benak Festival this year, and we believe it can be achieved by the end of the festival on Sunday,” he said.

Also present were Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie; Sri Aman District Officer Ismawie Salleh and Harden’s wife Datin Simba Nallang.

Vwere arious activities held including Benak Regatta, beauty contests, cooking competition, exhibition, bazaar, cultural performances, bike gathering, and autoshow.