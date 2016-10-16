STU provides members with relevant knowledge

SIBU: The State’s largest union, Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU), is equipping its 18,000 serving members with knowledge to enable them to keep pace with the changing times and rising expectations.

This was pivotal to ensure their members play a bigger role in their schools attain excellence in education, said STU Sibu Division branch chairman Tan Kuang Wui.

To move in that direction, STU has organised many seminars to provide members with knowledge relevant with the times, he added.

“STU is the biggest union in Sarawak, and the second largest union in Malaysia, where we have about 25,000 registered members across the State, but over 18,000 are still serving. Therefore, if we can equip this 18,000 members with knowledge – I believe they can play a much bigger role when they return to their respective stations (schools),” Tan said at the ‘Enhancement of Independent Professionalism for Teachers Towards Excellence In Education’ seminar here yesterday.

Held at University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) campus, the seminar was jointly organised by STU Sibu Division, UCTS and the District Education Office (PPD) Sibu for 300 participants from Kanowit, Selangau and Sibu.

Also present were Sibu deputy district education officer Salemah Chali and UCTS School of Business and Management dean associate professor Dr Mohd Zainal Munshid Harun.

Tan said the role of STU has shifted over the years from fighting for better salary schemes to seeking knowledge relevant to the times.

“Now, if you look back to the role of STU some 20 to 30 years ago, you will notice we were fighting for better salary schemes for our members; this is not to say that we are not continuing our struggle, but we are more concerned about equipping members with knowledge suitable with their field of work.”

The objective of the seminar, he explained, was to equip members with knowledge expounded by experts which could be shared with other teachers.

Tan assured that STU had never neglected the welfare of their members, as they even promoted comprehensive insurance coverage for their wellbeing.

Besides being affordable, the insurance scheme could be extended to cover their (members’) spouse and children, said Tan, adding that those present should take the opportunity to grab the first 1,000 places offered during the promotion period.

According to Tan, among the uniqueness of the scheme was that members could join the insurance scheme without taking into consideration their present medical history.

Salemah also spoke at the function, saying such seminar could make teachers more competent while UCTS marketing and corporate manager Lu Yew King briefed those present.