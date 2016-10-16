Take steps to promote ngajat dance, says SDNU veep

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kuching branch has a huge role to play when it comes to promoting the Iban traditional dance, ngajat.

As a dance, ngajat is an icon of Iban culture and heritage and it would be a sad thing if it is not preserved or promoted, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) vice-president I Dr Gluma Saban.

In his opinion, Sadia should take the lead in guiding other Iban Dayak-related NGOs, associations and clubs in promoting and preserving ngajat as the responsibility for the preservation and promotion of Iban Dayak culture and heritage belongs to the community itself.

“Ngajat is such a beautiful dance and has been synonymous with the Iban community here in the country. There is no reason why we shouldn’t do anything to strengthen the development of our culture through ngajat,” said Dr Gluma, on behalf of SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan, who officiated at the Solo Ngajat dance competition organised by Sadia at the Christian Ecumenical Centre on Friday.

Among his recommendations for Sadia was that the association should make the effort to persuade schools, especially in the rural areas, to introduce ngajat classes for students.

Apart from that, Dr Gluma also reckoned that Sadia should set up centres to groom more teachers to spread the knowledge about the art.

Learning ngajat should not be restricted to only learning the dance moves too as it also involves understanding the culture that goes with it, such as the costume worn while performing the dance and the music used to accompany it.

“I gave these recommendations because like any Iban, I want to see our culture and heritage preserved. I believe it will be further empowered if all of us work together to make it happen,” he said.

During his speech he also announced a pledge of RM10,000 in the form of MRP grants from Mawan for the purpose of helping Sadia Kuching branch with their activities while Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who was also present during the dinner, pledged RM2,000.

Six male and five female dancers participated in the competition which was divided into two gender categories – male and female.

Jeremiah Albert emerged the winner of the male category while Caroline Billy was the winner of the female category.

Also present during the event were organising chairman Philip Sampurai, Sadia Kuching branch deputy chairman Peter Moni, SDNU youth chief Churchill Edward Drem, Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) president Dr Dusit Jaul and Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) secretary general Head Elder Ambrose Linang.