Thousands excited to see tidal bore phenomenon

Local resident Bennet Beti, 52, shows his son Harley Jagwie, 12, the proper way to aim the blowpipe at the target. Bennet joined a blowpipe challenge at the basketball court at Sri Aman yesterday, which was a part of many activities being held during the three-day Benak Fest 2016. The annual carnival ends today. Members of D’Symphony of 13th Band – a musical ensemble consisting of Royal Malay Army Regiment (RAMD) personnel from the 13th Battalion at Pakit Camp near Sri Aman – perform for the visitors. According to frontman Staff Sgt Rizal Adan, the band was set up in August 2012 and had been busking at events across Sri Aman, Betong and Spaoh. Currently, the band comprises seven members. A visitor takes a closer look at a selection of gongs at one of the stalls near Batang Lupar Waterfront. Contestants ready their aim at the blowpipe competition, which is one of the activities at the festival. Angela and her daughter Tesalonica Insol arrange the handmade jewellery items on display at her stall. — Photos by By Ghaz Ghazali Sabli arranges some chicken wings for grilling.

SRI AMAN: Thousands of visitors, locals and foreigners alike, braved the scorching heat yesterday to witness the tidal bore phenomenon – known locally as ‘benak’ – at Batang (River) Lupar here.

The jetties along the riverbank were already full with people as early as 6am, all excited to see the ‘benak’ waves, despite the forecast by the Department of Drainage and Irrigation that it would only be at its peak at 3.50pm.

According to Logan Luta, whose longhouse is at Betong near here but currently working in Kuching, he first knew about the phenomenon when he was still a boy through stories related by his grandfather.

“Back in my grandfather’s days, villagers from outside Sri Aman would camp out along the riverbank to wait for ‘benak’ waves. It was so festive back then, with people from different villages mingling around and making new friends. Trades were also exchanged between them.

“I believe this was how the festival came about. Now it has become a signature event for Sri Aman,” he told thesundaypost here.

Scientifically, a tidal bore consists of waves being formed due to the funnelling of gushing water from the sea through Batang Lupar’s narrow inlet.

This actually happens daily, but there are some periods throughout the year when the waves get quite high, up to more than 6m.

At first, only locals knew about this but with the advent of Internet, especially the rapid rise of social media, the ‘benak’ managed to attract surfers and boat racers from around the world to test the waves here.

It is not known exactly when the first Benak Fest was held, but what is certain is the state government set up a number of initiatives slated for enhancing the organisation of the event in the early 2000, including the holding of many side events such as cultural shows, entertainment activities, folk games and various competitions.

The onus falls on Sri Aman Resident’s Office to oversee the organisation of the annual festival, which usually runs during the weekends.

Stalls are set up for local traders to offer their products to visitors. This enterprising lot seems to have everything under the sun – food and beverages, handicrafts, memento items, daily household products, livestock animals like chickens and ducks, and even entertainment.

Moreover, the festival serves as a great platform for local small-time traders to generate extra income.

Grilled chicken seller Sabli Nordin could not agree more.

“I have a permanent stall at the night market in town, but selling my food during Benak Fest allows me to earn more sales,” said the 46-year-old, who has been in the business for 21 years.

For local handicraft entrepreneur Angela David Langi, this was her first time manning a full-fledged stall at Benak Fest.

“However, I had joined other carnivals before this like the ‘Lan Berambeh’ across Sarawak. It’s thrilling to be part of events like this because I get to introduce my handmade products to a wider audience,” said the small-time businesswoman, who also handles the local chapter of Peers of Sarawak Entrepreneurs (RPUS).