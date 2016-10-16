Tougher police action to prevent Red Shirts-Yellow Shirts clashes

BANGKOK: Malaysian police have issued a warning that tougher action will be taken to maintain public order and ensure there is no ‘clash’ between supporters of the Yellow Shirts and Red Shirts.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said at present the police practised a moderate approach in addressing the issue of organising illegal rallies and marches by certain parties.

“So far we have been taking moderate action to curb such activities, we do not want to create an uncomfortable situation, but if this trend continues we will take a more forceful action,” he told Bernama here recently.

Noor Rashid, who is in Bangkok to attend a Royal Thai Police event, said this following concerns about a possible ‘clash’ between the supporters of the Yellow Shirts and Red Shirts.

Promoters of Bersih 2.0 are expected to organise Bersih 5.0 on Nov 19 and its supporters called ‘Yellow Shirts’ have already held convoys in several locations to attract supporters to attend the rally.

The ‘Red Shirts,’ who are opposing the Bersih 5.0 rally, have issued a warning to organise a similar gathering to counter the rival ‘Yellow Shirts’, raising concerns about clashes between the two parties. Recently, several incidents have occurred in which both sides have collided causing a commotion. Police said they were not informed about the cause of the clashes between supporters of the two parties recently in Teluk Intan and Sabak Bernam.

“Investigations are ongoing and those who refuse to follow the rules and laws, will be subjected to appropriate action,” he said.

He called on any party that wanted to hold a rally or procession to adhere to the rules under the Peaceful Assembly Act. — Bernama