Typhoon Sarika will not hit Sabah – Met Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Typhoon Sarika whose location was 1,248km Northeast of Sandakan, Sabah at 8pm on Friday, will not hit Sabah, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The department in a statement here today said the typhoon was on a West by Northwest trajectory heading towards Luzon Island, Philippines.

However, there was a spillover effect with strong winds and rough seas in the northern part of the Melaka Strait, off Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, it said.

It added that the situation was expected to persist until Wednesday (Oct 19).

More information can be obtained at the department’s website, on the smartphone application myCuaca, on Facebook at malaysiamet, Twitter: @malaysiamet or by calling 1300221MET(1638). – Bernama