Latest News Sabah 

Typhoon Sarika will not hit Sabah – Met Dept

AFP File Photo

Typhoon Sarika, which is wreaking havoc across the Philippines, is not expected to hit Sabah. AFP File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Typhoon Sarika whose location was 1,248km Northeast of Sandakan, Sabah at 8pm on Friday, will not hit Sabah, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The department in a statement here today said the typhoon was on a West by Northwest trajectory heading towards Luzon Island, Philippines.

However, there was a spillover effect with strong winds and rough seas in the northern part of the Melaka Strait, off Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, it said.

It added that the situation was expected to persist until Wednesday (Oct 19).

More information can be obtained at the department’s website, on the smartphone application myCuaca, on Facebook at malaysiamet, Twitter: @malaysiamet or by calling 1300221MET(1638).  – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of