Uggah tells youths to seize job opportunities, understand requirements

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants Sarawakian youth to seize job opportunities offered in the various sectors in the country.

He said to grab the opportunity, the youth needed to prepare themselves with the relevant knowledge and clear understanding of the jobs’ requirements.

“The objective of this career expo is to provide the necessary understanding among the graduates and youth in general on the skills required in the employment sector,” he said after officiating at the career expo in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here yesterday.

Organised by Sarawakians in Peninsula Association for the seventh year, the annual event was held to forge close relationship between Sarawakians who lived in the peninsula with leaders who were also came from the state.

Several cabinet ministers such as Woman, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri attended the event.

About 10,000 visitors attended the one-day programme themed “Sejiwa Senada” or “One Heart, One Soul” with nearly 40 public and private agencies taking part at the expo.

Meanwhile at the same event, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government would improve the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) network services in Sarawak, especially in the rural areas.

This was to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban areas and to ensure the rural folks were not left behind the mainstream of development, he said.

He was speaking to reporters after appearing for the ‘Randau Bersama Menteri’ session in conjunction with the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak.

The session was also attended by Nancy as well as Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu.

Entulu, during the session said the Public Service Commission had implemented improvement to facilitate those in rural areas to apply for jobs.

“Among the measures taken to help rural communities is to introduce an online system for applicants to sit for a written examination…they can sit for examination in any area with good access to the internet without having to travel to the towns,” he said. — Bernama